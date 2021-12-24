Signaturefd LLC Sells 77 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BGNE. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,939,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,640,000 after buying an additional 142,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BeiGene by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 886,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,234,000 after acquiring an additional 59,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BeiGene by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 273,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,940,000 after purchasing an additional 17,715 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in BeiGene by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 232,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BeiGene by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,892,000 after purchasing an additional 55,990 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. CLSA raised shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.13.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.34, for a total transaction of $572,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,549 shares of company stock worth $1,925,883. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $268.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $341.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $222.21 and a 52-week high of $426.56. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.78.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $206.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

