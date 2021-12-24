Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN)’s share price rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.81 and last traded at $8.81. Approximately 1,139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 7,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF in the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

