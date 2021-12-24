Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.11

Shares of Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.11 and traded as low as $17.00. Singapore Telecommunications shares last traded at $17.07, with a volume of 58,605 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%.

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales.

