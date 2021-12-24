Skycoin (SKY) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $145,321.00

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Skycoin has a total market cap of $5.27 million and $145,321.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Skycoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00057387 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.22 or 0.07972277 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,032.87 or 1.00178919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00054883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00073115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007502 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

