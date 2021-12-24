Skylands Capital LLC Buys 1,800 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,459,605,000 after buying an additional 190,583 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,091,354,000 after buying an additional 231,510 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 24.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after buying an additional 895,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,672,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,092,110,000 after buying an additional 45,377 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $659,316,000 after buying an additional 199,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $253.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.92. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Argus cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group set a $369.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

