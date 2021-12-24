Skylands Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in InfuSystem by 48.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in InfuSystem in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INFU opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.06. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $23.26.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). InfuSystem had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher R. Sansone sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,418,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeannine Sheehan sold 7,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $134,372.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,008 shares of company stock worth $1,578,858 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised InfuSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

