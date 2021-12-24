Skylands Capital LLC Sells 19,700 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 66.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,307,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 246.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 20,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $83.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.58. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.94. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $89.84.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $241.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CWST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total transaction of $655,344.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $870,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,685 shares of company stock worth $1,816,439 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

