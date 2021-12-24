Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 16.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $153.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.45.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,465 shares of company stock worth $10,925,823 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

