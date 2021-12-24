Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Shares Bought by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) by 101.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,092 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.34% of Smith Micro Software worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,030,000 after buying an additional 459,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 21.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 442,279 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 37.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,762,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 484,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 3,588.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 944,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 35.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 215,865 shares during the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith Micro Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

In other news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $586,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 14.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smith Micro Software stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $275.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.73. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.

Smith Micro Software Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

