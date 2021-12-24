Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells $998,070.00 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total value of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $349.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.97 billion, a PE ratio of -136.95 and a beta of 1.58. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $356.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.44.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. Mizuho lifted their target price on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 94.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.