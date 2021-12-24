Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on December 27th (NASDAQ:DNAB)

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:DNAB) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, December 27th. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II had issued 22,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of DNAB opened at $9.89 on Friday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

