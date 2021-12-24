Solitude Financial Services Acquires 565 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Solitude Financial Services raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.2% of Solitude Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 78,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 45.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,066,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,374,000 after purchasing an additional 646,187 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.7% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.5% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.66.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.02. The stock had a trading volume of 13,538,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,214,143. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.33 billion, a PE ratio of -43.90, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

