SOLVE (SOLVE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.75 Million

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. SOLVE has a market cap of $53.25 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One SOLVE coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.64 or 0.00119943 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00010850 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000021 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001382 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 433,324,963 coins. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . SOLVE’s official website is solve.care

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

SOLVE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

