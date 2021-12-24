Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) vs. BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Head to Head Comparison

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) and BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.7% of BIOLASE shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of BIOLASE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sonendo and BIOLASE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonendo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BIOLASE $22.78 million 2.66 -$16.83 million ($0.15) -2.63

Sonendo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BIOLASE.

Profitability

This table compares Sonendo and BIOLASE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonendo N/A N/A N/A BIOLASE -48.22% -74.97% -35.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sonendo and BIOLASE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonendo 0 0 4 0 3.00 BIOLASE 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sonendo currently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 210.51%. BIOLASE has a consensus price target of $2.05, indicating a potential upside of 418.99%. Given BIOLASE’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BIOLASE is more favorable than Sonendo.

About Sonendo

Sonendo Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. Sonendo Inc. is based in LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue. The Diode systems perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

