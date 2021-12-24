Soren Abildgaard Sells 144 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.59, for a total value of $14,628.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Soren Abildgaard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 18th, Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $25,765.15.
- On Monday, November 8th, Soren Abildgaard sold 2,189 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $221,176.56.
- On Wednesday, October 20th, Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $32,379.00.
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Soren Abildgaard sold 2,188 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $242,145.96.
NYSE:ZEN opened at $103.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.78. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.73 and a beta of 1.10. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.51 and a 52-week high of $166.60.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in Zendesk by 15.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter worth approximately $3,175,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,625,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 9.1% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have weighed in on ZEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.92.
Zendesk Company Profile
Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.
