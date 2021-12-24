Soren Abildgaard Sells 144 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.59, for a total value of $14,628.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Soren Abildgaard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $25,765.15.

On Monday, November 8th, Soren Abildgaard sold 2,189 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $221,176.56.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $32,379.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Soren Abildgaard sold 2,188 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $242,145.96.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $103.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.78. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.73 and a beta of 1.10. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.51 and a 52-week high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in Zendesk by 15.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter worth approximately $3,175,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,625,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 9.1% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.92.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

