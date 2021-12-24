Souders Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

SCHM stock opened at $79.56 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $66.48 and a 12-month high of $83.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.92.

