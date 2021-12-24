Souders Financial Advisors Buys 3,945 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.67.

