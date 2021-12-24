Souders Financial Advisors Has $757,000 Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 195,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,917,000 after acquiring an additional 24,343 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Airbnb by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,686,000 after buying an additional 149,498 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen raised Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $171.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.32. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.85 billion and a PE ratio of -14.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $39,990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total value of $681,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,204,824 shares of company stock worth $220,608,091 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

