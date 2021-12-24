Souders Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 10,060.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,111 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 31.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,313 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 90.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,723,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,112,000 after acquiring an additional 818,432 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 62.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,659,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,112,000 after acquiring an additional 640,039 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 26.9% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,509,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,058,000 after acquiring an additional 532,015 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $221.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.46. The stock has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.17.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

