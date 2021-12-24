Souders Financial Advisors Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,061 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Amundi purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after buying an additional 1,319,503 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 164.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $451,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,491 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,505,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $921,202,000 after purchasing an additional 544,711 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD stock opened at $265.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.21. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.10.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

