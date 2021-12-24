Souders Financial Advisors Sells 6,486 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Souders Financial Advisors decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,191 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,486 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE COP opened at $71.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.36. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $93.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

A number of brokerages have commented on COP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.