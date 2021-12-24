Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Southern States Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals. Southern States Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama. “

Get Southern States Bancshares alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Southern States Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of Southern States Bancshares stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.96. 3,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,076. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65. Southern States Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the third quarter worth $53,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $1,041,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $3,488,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $3,588,000. Institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern States Bancshares (SSBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern States Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern States Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.