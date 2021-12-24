SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 85,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $69.82 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $54.17 and a 52 week high of $73.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.59.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

