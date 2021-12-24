SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) Shares Sold by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 77.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XTN opened at $93.54 on Friday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $69.20 and a 12-month high of $100.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.20.

