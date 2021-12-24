Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) is Auxano Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Auxano Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 873,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises about 5.4% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $12,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. South State Corp raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 24.6% in the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 1,686,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,657,000 after purchasing an additional 332,802 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 87.7% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 82,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 38,439 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 318,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 33,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,098,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,534,000 after purchasing an additional 149,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $193,000.

PHYS opened at $14.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

