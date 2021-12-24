Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $190.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Square’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SQ. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $296.66.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $167.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.51 and a 200-day moving average of $238.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square has a 52-week low of $157.57 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a PE ratio of 156.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.39.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Square will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,806 shares of company stock valued at $18,092,716 in the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Square by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,394,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Square by 6.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Square by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

