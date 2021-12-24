State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 3,271 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Chewy were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chewy during the third quarter valued at $418,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 12.2% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in Chewy by 69.8% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 119,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after buying an additional 48,948 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 46.4% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cfra dropped their price target on Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.81.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 69,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,802,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 270,322 shares of company stock worth $16,955,414 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $59.26 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2,963.00 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.36 and its 200 day moving average is $75.15.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

