State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 18.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,361,000 after purchasing an additional 40,294 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,813,000 after purchasing an additional 307,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,340,000 after purchasing an additional 32,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,207 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 433,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Shares of ECHO stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.81. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $985.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.07 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ECHO shares. Barrington Research cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Financial cut shares of Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Echo Global Logistics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.91.

Echo Global Logistics Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.