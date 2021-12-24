State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 291.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $90.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 162.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.20. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.89 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.66.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $14,410,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

