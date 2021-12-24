State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,461 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,302,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,346,000 after buying an additional 424,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,769,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,855,000 after buying an additional 153,882 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.3% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,767,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,753,000 after buying an additional 897,435 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,093,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,115,000 after buying an additional 198,956 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,131,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,509,000 after purchasing an additional 23,222 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $49.89 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of -76.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average of $48.25.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.