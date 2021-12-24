State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 211,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Mattel were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Mattel by 14.2% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 54,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Mattel by 35.2% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 38,803 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in Mattel by 39.9% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 322,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after buying an additional 92,125 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Mattel by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mattel by 1,754.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,441,000 after buying an additional 1,338,674 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.68.

MAT stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $23.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.59.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

