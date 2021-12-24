State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,059 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 493,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,133,000 after purchasing an additional 75,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.73.

NYSE:BC opened at $96.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $75.87 and a 1-year high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 17.94%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.