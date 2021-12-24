Stellar Trading Up 10.1% This Week (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion and approximately $371.43 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stellar has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.11 or 0.00188932 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.61 or 0.00227269 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00055494 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003110 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00029389 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,029.98 or 0.07922485 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000611 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,432 coins and its circulating supply is 24,725,421,849 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

