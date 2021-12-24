Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 387.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $26,327.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $27,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,375 shares of company stock valued at $137,910 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.36.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 96.88%.

BXMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

