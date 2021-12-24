Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,651 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPE. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $65.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 3.00.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.11.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $71,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $186,780. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

