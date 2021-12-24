Stephens Inc. AR Makes New Investment in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 95,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,018,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,232,196 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELF. Piper Sandler lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $33.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $91.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

