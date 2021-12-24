Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 786.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

