Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 69.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,044 shares during the quarter. Realty Income accounts for approximately 1.6% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 310.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

NYSE O traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,863,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.11 and its 200 day moving average is $69.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 234.13%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on O. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.