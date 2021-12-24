Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $663,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 17.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 31,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $130.63. 3,649,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,393,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.44.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

