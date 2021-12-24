Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $902,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,871,331,000 after purchasing an additional 352,930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,414,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,263,000 after buying an additional 306,431 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,442,000 after buying an additional 806,296 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,646,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,154,000 after buying an additional 115,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,439,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,217,000 after buying an additional 40,426 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.28. 2,367,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717,450. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $77.76 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.06.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Mizuho began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.