Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet accounts for about 2.5% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.29.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.99. 1,396,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,533. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.60 and a 52 week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.68%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.