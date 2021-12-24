Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,865 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,501 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.1% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total transaction of $27,177,907.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,184,688 shares of company stock worth $395,582,396 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $335.24. The stock had a trading volume of 13,978,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,972,416. The business’s fifty day moving average is $331.51 and its 200-day moving average is $345.42. The firm has a market cap of $932.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

