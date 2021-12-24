Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 791 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 33.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $4.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $648.57. The company had a trading volume of 664,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,224. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $661.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $616.10. The company has a market cap of $129.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 595.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Woodside bought 2,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,712 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.48.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

