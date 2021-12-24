StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,382 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13,255,637.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,060,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,451 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,155,000 after purchasing an additional 707,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,488.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,136,000 after purchasing an additional 657,065 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,998.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 202,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,207,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,556,000 after purchasing an additional 59,718 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $83.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.14. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $70.48 and a 12-month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

