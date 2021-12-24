StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Acquires 246 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $99.79 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $86.18 and a 12-month high of $100.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.