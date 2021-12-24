StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $8.15 Million Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,024 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 1.6% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 32,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 122,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.53. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76.

