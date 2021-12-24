StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,849 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPEM opened at $41.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.54. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.