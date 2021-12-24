StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 324 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 880,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,299,000 after acquiring an additional 31,574 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWO opened at $294.40 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $275.91 and a 12 month high of $339.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.00.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.