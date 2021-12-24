Strs Ohio Buys 1,700 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1,741.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 567,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,121,000 after buying an additional 537,112 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 13.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 562.5% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 509,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 432,909 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 80.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 116,690 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $44,418.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABR opened at $18.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 33.04 and a quick ratio of 33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.88. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 78.75%. The business had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.76%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

