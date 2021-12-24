Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,107,000 after buying an additional 46,688 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,602,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,912,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 175,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $51.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $57.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.29.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 9.05%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Separately, Hovde Group lowered shares of Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

